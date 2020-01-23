Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 6,926 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Wendy W. Luscombe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Wendy W. Luscombe sold 300 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $8,235.00.
Shares of AKR opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.93%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 85,712 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
