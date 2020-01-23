Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 6,926 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy W. Luscombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Wendy W. Luscombe sold 300 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $8,235.00.

Shares of AKR opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 85,712 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

