Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Danny Zivkusic Sells 28,900 Shares of Stock

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$147,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$509,000.

Danny Zivkusic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of Questor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$588,680.00.

CVE QST opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. Questor Technology Inc has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QST. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

