Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 8,873 Shares of Stock

Jan 23rd, 2020

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $190,153.26.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $532,400.85.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Snap by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

