UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz Sells 732 Shares

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $154,444.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,161.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $213.01 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $134.16 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.51 and its 200 day moving average is $199.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

