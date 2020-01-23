Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 141,620 Shares of Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 141,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28).

ASX:WLE opened at A$1.28 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.19. Wam Leaders Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.07 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of A$1.29 ($0.91).

About Wam Leaders

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

