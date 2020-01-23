Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 141,620 Shares of Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 141,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28).
ASX:WLE opened at A$1.28 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.19. Wam Leaders Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.07 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of A$1.29 ($0.91).
About Wam Leaders
