Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Guy Cavet Sells 6,919 Shares

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,661,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

