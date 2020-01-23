Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 4,597 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72.

Snap stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Snap’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after buying an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snap by 72.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snap by 78.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,875 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.