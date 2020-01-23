Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Sells 20,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,339,490.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.34. Osisko Mining Inc has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$4.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Beacon Securities raised Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.32.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.