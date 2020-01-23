ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Mark N. Diker Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Mark N. Diker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,233 shares in the company, valued at $26,609,726.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMD opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

