Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Purchases 113,000 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,434.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crew Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.97.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

