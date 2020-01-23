Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle Sells 1,928 Shares

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IIIN opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $499.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.28 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.