Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,170 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

