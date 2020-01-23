Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.