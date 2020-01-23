Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.