United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.