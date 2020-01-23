Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,030 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

