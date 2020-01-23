Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

