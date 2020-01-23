Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 970.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 247,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $18,553,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 378.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE ESE opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.