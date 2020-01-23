Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,610 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,777 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

