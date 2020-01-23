Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,940 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

IVR stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

