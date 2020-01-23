Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) Insider Sarah Hornbuckle Sells 100,000 Shares

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).
Shares of TENG stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.62) on Thursday. Ten Lifestyle Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99.
Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ten Lifestyle Group PLC will post 50 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile
Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
