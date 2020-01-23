Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) Insider Sarah Hornbuckle Sells 100,000 Shares

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Shares of TENG stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.62) on Thursday. Ten Lifestyle Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ten Lifestyle Group PLC will post 50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

