Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $810,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

