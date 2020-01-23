Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,810 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.