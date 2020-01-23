Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Robert Stan Purchases 8,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £14,640 ($19,258.09).
APF opened at GBX 176 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.14.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.
