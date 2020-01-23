Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Robert Stan Purchases 8,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £14,640 ($19,258.09).

APF opened at GBX 176 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

See Also: Straddles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,170 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,170 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Regal Beloit Corp
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Regal Beloit Corp
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co.
United Community Banks, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
United Community Banks, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,030 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,030 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
Chart Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Chart Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report