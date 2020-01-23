Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 820 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 137.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after buying an additional 501,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 96.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after buying an additional 403,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

