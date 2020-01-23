Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann Sells 27,496 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 27,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $247,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VSLR opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

