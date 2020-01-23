Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick Sells 10,095 Shares

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48.

NYSE AQUA opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,170 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,170 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Regal Beloit Corp
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Regal Beloit Corp
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co.
United Community Banks, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
United Community Banks, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,030 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,030 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
Chart Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Chart Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report