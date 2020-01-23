Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick Sells 10,095 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48.

NYSE AQUA opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

