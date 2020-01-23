Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.22

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.22 and last traded at C$39.05, with a volume of 94389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,948.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

