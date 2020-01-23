Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.67

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 130800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

