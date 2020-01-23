Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.12

Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 6600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Redline Communications Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

