Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 117000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

