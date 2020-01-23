Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $151.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$151.00 and last traded at C$151.00, with a volume of 714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$152.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$172.00 price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $481.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$172.60.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

