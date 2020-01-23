Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 102719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
DML has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $310.52 million and a PE ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59.
About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
