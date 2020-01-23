Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 102719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

DML has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.52 million and a PE ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.