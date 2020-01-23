iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $333.65

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $333.65 and last traded at $333.51, with a volume of 143115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

