SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $332.19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $332.19 and last traded at $332.02, with a volume of 2852494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

