SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $332.19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $332.19 and last traded at $332.02, with a volume of 2852494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.95.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPY)
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.
