Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) shares rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 116,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 63,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.