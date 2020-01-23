Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.16

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 32230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

