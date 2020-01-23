Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.61

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 41699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

