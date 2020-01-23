Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 149,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,043 shares.The stock last traded at $22.95 and had previously closed at $23.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,583 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,491,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

