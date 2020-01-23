Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of LK stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth $25,238,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth $5,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth $4,537,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

