Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$112.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Sunday, January 12th.

TSE CJT opened at C$113.23 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$115.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

