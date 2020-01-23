Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

