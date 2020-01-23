Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

