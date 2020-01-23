State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,792 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

