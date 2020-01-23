State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

