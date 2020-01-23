Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $814.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

