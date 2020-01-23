State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $470,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,815 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $44.87 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AN. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

