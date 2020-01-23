State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $470,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,815 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $44.87 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AN. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cargojet Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Cargojet Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Applied Industrial Technologies Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Applied Industrial Technologies Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Arcus Biosciences Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Arcus Biosciences Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,792 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,792 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in World Fuel Services Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in World Fuel Services Corp
Northfield Bancorp Inc Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Northfield Bancorp Inc Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report