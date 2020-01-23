Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

