UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $60.18 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

