State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $499,000 Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

AMPH opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $938.29 million, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,205 shares of company stock worth $656,467 over the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

